Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) Shares Down 3%

Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.57. 1,873,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,333,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
Aphria Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57.
Aphria Company Profile
Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aphria
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.