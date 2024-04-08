Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $258.39 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $258.39 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.77 or 0.05181865 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00069612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00024618 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00016336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,075,830 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,695,830 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

