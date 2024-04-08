Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,902 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WY traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

