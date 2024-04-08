Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $129.25. The company had a trading volume of 208,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,110. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.