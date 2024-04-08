Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.48. 3,027,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,125. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $363.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.