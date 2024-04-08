Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $327.00 and last traded at $327.00. Approximately 167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

