BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.00.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.24 on Monday, hitting $803.80. 759,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,831. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $808.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $748.97. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

