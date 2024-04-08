Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,601.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,593.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,340.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

