C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.21.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

