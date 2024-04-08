Compound Price Hits $75.41 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Compound has a market cap of $610.57 million and approximately $30.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $75.41 or 0.00106333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00015850 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002806 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,097,025 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,096,993.58837271 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 72.66735807 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $22,274,879.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

