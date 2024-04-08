DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. DaVita accounts for approximately 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,847,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,606,000 after purchasing an additional 292,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.70. 383,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,639. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $141.54.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

