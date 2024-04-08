Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) CEO Sohail Prasad Sells 12,500 Shares

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) CEO Sohail Prasad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.00, for a total transaction of 375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,125,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Destiny Tech100 Trading Up 68.6 %

DXYZ stock traded up 40.59 during trading on Monday, hitting 99.79. 8,269,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,363. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 52 week low of 8.25 and a 52 week high of 105.00.

