Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Raised by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 413,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,679. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

