Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 1,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $350.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

