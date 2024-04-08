ELIS (XLS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,490.18

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $35,490.18 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00014395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00016151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,320.68 or 1.00047977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00135246 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04790159 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $177.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

