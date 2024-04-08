EOS (EOS) Price Up 10.1% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $211.73 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001305 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001412 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001237 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,122,443,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,458,602 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

