EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Up 2.4%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 2,730,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,485,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

EQTEC Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £3.90 million, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 2.03.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

