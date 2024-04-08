First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $65.40. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

