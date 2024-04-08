Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.53

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 3335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

