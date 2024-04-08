Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Down 5%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 133,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 61,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Galantas Gold Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.32.

About Galantas Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.