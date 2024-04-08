Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 14,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 17,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASEA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1,889.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 243,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 141,317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 375.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the period.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Company Profile

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

