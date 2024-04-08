Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 20,498 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.23. 6,395,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $44.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

