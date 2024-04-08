Inlet Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.82. 6,522,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

