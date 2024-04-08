Inlet Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,420 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 193,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after buying an additional 53,046 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.68. 1,775,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,267. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.