Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises about 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3 %

BTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,304. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

