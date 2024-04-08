Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. 9,397,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,844,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

