Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 2.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,002,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,244,000 after acquiring an additional 383,031 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LKQ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Trading Up 0.1 %

LKQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. 1,179,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

