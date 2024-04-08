Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.35. 867,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,108. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.