Inlet Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,104,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

