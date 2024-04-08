Inlet Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

