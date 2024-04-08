Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 506 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,687 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.