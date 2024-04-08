Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,131 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. 24,415,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,929,031. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

