Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 750 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.8% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

UPS traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.10. 3,195,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,604. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

