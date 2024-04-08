Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) VP Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) VP Gary R. Martz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.98 per share, with a total value of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock remained flat at $65.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. 197,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,399. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Greif

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 162,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

