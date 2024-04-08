Insider Selling: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Sells 5,268 Shares of Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 5,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $13,802.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

BTAI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,974.86% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.