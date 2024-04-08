Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 15,985 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,776.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,080.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $22,207.57.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $157,761.54.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $15,645.54.

Expensify Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXFY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 413,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.