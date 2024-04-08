iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $108.36. 2,596,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

