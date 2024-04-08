iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.80. 80,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,943. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

