J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Claire Spofford Sells 4,188 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $122,247.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Claire Spofford sold 812 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $24,384.36.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $29.00. 66,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.94. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.Jill by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

