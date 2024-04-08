J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Sells $24,384.36 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $24,384.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,497.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $122,247.72.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,189. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

JILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.Jill by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J.Jill by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J.Jill by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

