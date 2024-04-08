Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.78. 36,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 72,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Jianpu Technology Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a market cap of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Jianpu Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 218.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

