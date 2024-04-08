Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Sells $85,611.75 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Klaviyo Stock Down 0.6 %
Klaviyo stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. 637,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,923. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Klaviyo
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
