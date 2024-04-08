Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Sells $85,611.75 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Klaviyo Stock Down 0.6 %

Klaviyo stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. 637,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,923. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVYO. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

