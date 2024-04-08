LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $53,641.11 and $285.30 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

