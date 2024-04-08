Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and approximately $58,870.92 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00014395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00016151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,320.68 or 1.00047977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00135246 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000647 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $48,796.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.