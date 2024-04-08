Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 43,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 75,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,543. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

