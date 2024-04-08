Melissa Baird Sells 11,751 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $171,329.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,628.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $173,209.74.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $164,396.49.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.88. 3,352,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,257. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

