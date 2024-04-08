Nano (XNO) Price Tops $1.55 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $206.94 million and $3.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,916.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.35 or 0.00955149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00143679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00194489 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00139519 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.