NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $604.99 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and approximately $604.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.34 or 0.00010315 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00069450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00024472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,185,070,945 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,080,590 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,184,983,309 with 1,059,857,078 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.10793481 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $357,555,371.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

