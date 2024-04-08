New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Trading 2.4% Higher

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

New Commerce Split Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

About New Commerce Split Fund

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

