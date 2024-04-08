Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $893.10 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $893.10 million and $40.53 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

